Argent Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RLI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE RLI opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.96. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

