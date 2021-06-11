Argent Trust Co Buys 13,669 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,322. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

