Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,514.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,523.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,344.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

