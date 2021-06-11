Argent Trust Co Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. 197,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,339. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.