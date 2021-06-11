Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.55. 46,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

