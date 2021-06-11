Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.48. 32,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.57 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

