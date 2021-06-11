Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 4.3%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 5,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

ARKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arko by 20,670.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $13,204,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

