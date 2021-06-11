Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $64.90 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 240.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.