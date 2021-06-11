Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Astronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Astronics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

