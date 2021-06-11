AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

