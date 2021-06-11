ATC Coin Trading Up 797.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $82.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 797.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00449837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.