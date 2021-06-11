Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.82

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 1632685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$429.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

