Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.