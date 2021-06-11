Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 396 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

