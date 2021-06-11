Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,530 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 3.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,585. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

