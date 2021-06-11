aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 245,105 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

