Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 48.33%.

NASDAQ JG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.42. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JG shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

