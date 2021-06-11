Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

ALV opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

