Avaya Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,343 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 17.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $27.98 on Friday. Avaya has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

