Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

