Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.97. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,122 shares of company stock worth $1,027,735. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 17.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.