Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $33.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.28.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $18,544,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

