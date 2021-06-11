B. Riley Comments on Triton International Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triton International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

