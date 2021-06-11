BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.82

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 189145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

