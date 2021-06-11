Balancer Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $158.87 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $22.88 or 0.00061527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.