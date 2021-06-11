Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.38

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1133602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after buying an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

