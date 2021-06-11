Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 964 shares of company stock valued at $27,358 over the last ninety days. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

