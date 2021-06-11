Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nokia were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.44 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

