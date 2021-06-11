Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,759,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.78 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

