Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 47,633 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,633 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accuray were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Accuray by 900.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 450,354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Accuray by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Accuray by 590.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accuray by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

