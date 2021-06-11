Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $152,000 Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,184 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,483,000 after buying an additional 1,575,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 65,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

