Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 217.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.44 ($2.84).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Barclays alerts:

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 180.40 ($2.36). 21,597,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,983,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.66. The company has a market capitalization of £30.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.