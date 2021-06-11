Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.