Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell Acquires 3,000 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Thomas Mcdonnell bought 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell bought 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

