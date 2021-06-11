Beacon Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $468.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002437 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

