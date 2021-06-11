Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Beazley stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

