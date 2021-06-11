BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total transaction of $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BGNE traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.91. The company had a trading volume of 118,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

