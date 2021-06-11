Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

