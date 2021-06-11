Bellevue Group AG Has $343,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 88.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.