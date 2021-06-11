Bellevue Group AG Sells 2,680,283 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680,283 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

