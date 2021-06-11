Bellevue Group AG Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $145.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

