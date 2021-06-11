Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Cap Reaches $13.22 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and $176,484.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 26,942,642 coins and its circulating supply is 10,104,374 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

