Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

