Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

