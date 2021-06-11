Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $435.80 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

