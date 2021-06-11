Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $463.00 price target on the stock. Biogen traded as high as $426.45 and last traded at $425.06. 65,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,497,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.86.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biogen by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 187,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

