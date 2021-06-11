Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.86.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $414.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

