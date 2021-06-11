Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,468,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.