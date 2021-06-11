Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Tops $841.49 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $158.53 or 0.00441937 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $841.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,871.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01560034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00055209 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001089 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,757,858 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

