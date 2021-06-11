BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0010 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $56,662.41 and $26,846.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.00350029 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011218 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.